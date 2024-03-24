UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for UMH Properties’ FY2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of UMH Properties stock opened at $16.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.26 and a 200 day moving average of $14.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.79, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.24. UMH Properties has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $16.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is presently -546.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in UMH Properties by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in UMH Properties by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in UMH Properties by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 123,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in UMH Properties by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

