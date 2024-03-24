Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.97

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.97 and traded as high as $5.16. Unisys shares last traded at $4.95, with a volume of 585,356 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.55. The company has a market capitalization of $338.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.98.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.31. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 577.16% and a negative net margin of 21.37%. The firm had revenue of $557.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Unisys Co. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Unisys by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,741,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 911,637 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Unisys by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,111,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,285,000 after acquiring an additional 480,534 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Unisys by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,795,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,193,000 after acquiring an additional 425,103 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Unisys by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 142,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unisys by 42.8% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 67,880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 20,360 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.

