Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.97

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.97 and traded as high as $5.16. Unisys shares last traded at $4.95, with a volume of 585,356 shares trading hands.
Unisys Trading Down 3.3 %
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.55. The company has a market capitalization of $338.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.98.
Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.31. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 577.16% and a negative net margin of 21.37%. The firm had revenue of $557.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Unisys Co. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unisys
Unisys Company Profile
Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Unisys
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- Stock Average Calculator
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.