United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Stolper Co

Stolper Co increased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises about 1.8% of Stolper Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Stolper Co’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. State Street Corp increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,354,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,082,594,000 after purchasing an additional 357,974 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,889,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,456,055,000 after buying an additional 628,944 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 31.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,677,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,508,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331,875 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,988,777,000 after purchasing an additional 54,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,740,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,387,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,070 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $156.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $133.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.68 and a 12-month high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on UPS. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Argus downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

