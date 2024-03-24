United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) versus Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) Head to Head Comparison

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) and Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

United Parks & Resorts has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gambling.com Group has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares United Parks & Resorts and Gambling.com Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Parks & Resorts 13.56% -72.46% 9.31% Gambling.com Group 16.81% 25.42% 18.26%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

24.2% of Gambling.com Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of United Parks & Resorts shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 57.9% of Gambling.com Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares United Parks & Resorts and Gambling.com Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Parks & Resorts $1.73 billion 2.01 $234.20 million $3.63 14.85 Gambling.com Group $108.65 million 3.44 $2.39 million $0.47 18.79

United Parks & Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Gambling.com Group. United Parks & Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gambling.com Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for United Parks & Resorts and Gambling.com Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Parks & Resorts 0 1 1 0 2.50 Gambling.com Group 0 0 7 0 3.00

United Parks & Resorts presently has a consensus target price of $62.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.91%. Gambling.com Group has a consensus target price of $15.57, suggesting a potential upside of 76.35%. Given Gambling.com Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gambling.com Group is more favorable than United Parks & Resorts.

Summary

Gambling.com Group beats United Parks & Resorts on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Parks & Resorts

United Parks & Resorts Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia. The company also operates water park attractions in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; San Diego, California; Chula Vista, California; Tampa, Florida; and Williamsburg, Virginia. In addition, the company operates a reservations-only theme park in Orlando, Florida and a park in Langhorne, Pennsylvania; and theme park in Chula Vista, California. It operates a portfolio of theme parks under the SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Water Country USA, Adventure Island, and Sesame Place brand name. The company was formerly known as SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. and changed its name to United Parks & Resorts Inc. in February 2024. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Bookies.com, RotoWire.com, and BonusFinder.com. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

