Urs Rohner Acquires 434 Shares of GSK plc (LON:GSK) Stock

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) insider Urs Rohner purchased 434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,662 ($21.16) per share, with a total value of £7,213.08 ($9,182.79).

Shares of LON GSK opened at GBX 1,686.80 ($21.47) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £68.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,405.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.26. GSK plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,302.60 ($16.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,719.80 ($21.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.82, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,636.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,523.11.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a GBX 16 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous dividend of $14.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. GSK’s payout ratio is 5,333.33%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GSK. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($24.82) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,650 ($21.01) to GBX 1,820 ($23.17) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($24.82) price target on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,658.75 ($21.12).

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

