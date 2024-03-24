US Capital Advisors Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS)

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors lifted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Aris Water Solutions in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Aris Water Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.96 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Aris Water Solutions’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aris Water Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.36.

Aris Water Solutions Price Performance

Shares of ARIS opened at $13.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.32. The stock has a market cap of $779.65 million, a PE ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.64. Aris Water Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $104.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.65 million. Aris Water Solutions had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 4.82%.

Aris Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Aris Water Solutions by 40.8% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 244,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 70,737 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Aris Water Solutions by 48.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 309,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 100,734 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Aris Water Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Aris Water Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Aris Water Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

About Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. Its produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. The company's water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

