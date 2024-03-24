US Capital Advisors Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) – US Capital Advisors increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Kinder Morgan in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Kinder Morgan’s current full-year earnings is $1.19 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s FY2026 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

KMI opened at $18.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.90. Kinder Morgan has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $18.31.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.61%.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 3,655.3% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

