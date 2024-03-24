US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN) Trading 0.5% Higher

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTENGet Free Report)’s share price was up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $44.01 and last traded at $43.98. Approximately 3,881 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 42,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.75.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.10 and a 200 day moving average of $43.68.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.1503 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTEN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,170,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Finally, F M Investments LLC grew its holdings in US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter.

The US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (UTEN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 10-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 10-year tenor on the yield curve.

