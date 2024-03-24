USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund (NYSEARCA:UMI) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund (NYSEARCA:UMI – Get Free Report) were down 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $39.61 and last traded at $39.62. Approximately 12,170 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 17,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.76.

USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $239.68 million, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMI. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $1,434,000. Mango Five Family Inc. purchased a new position in USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $1,236,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund by 1,348.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000.

USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund Company Profile

The USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund (UMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund holds an actively-managed portfolio of midstream energy infrastructure companies. The fund is income-focused and uses a fundamental approach that integrates ESG research. UMI was launched on Mar 24, 2021 and is managed by USCF Advisers.

