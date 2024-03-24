Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 2.8% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $346.27 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $237.32 and a one year high of $348.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $332.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.89. The company has a market capitalization of $113.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

