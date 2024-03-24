Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,756 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Norway Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allie Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allie Family Office LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $80.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.50. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.78 and a 12 month high of $81.65.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.2732 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

