Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) is Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VBR. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $187.09 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $147.94 and a twelve month high of $189.40. The firm has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.18.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

