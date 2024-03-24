Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Family Management Corp grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $479.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $459.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $428.22. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $357.72 and a 1-year high of $483.23. The stock has a market cap of $383.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

