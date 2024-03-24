Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Acquired by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up 1.0% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $60.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.08. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $50.95 and a one year high of $60.51. The firm has a market cap of $65.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.223 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.