Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Lifted by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 10.0% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $28,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Signify Wealth purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 364,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,450,000 after acquiring an additional 6,032 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $258.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $248.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.38. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $193.65 and a one year high of $261.07. The company has a market capitalization of $364.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

