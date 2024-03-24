Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Veralto in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Veralto from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Veralto in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Veralto in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.36.

Shares of NYSE:VLTO opened at $89.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Veralto has a 52-week low of $65.51 and a 52-week high of $90.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.37.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veralto will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veralto news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,609,691. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,127,330,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $538,324,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $528,018,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Veralto by 2,510.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,326,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,161,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,827,000.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

