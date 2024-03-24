Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.40.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VERV
Institutional Trading of Verve Therapeutics
Verve Therapeutics Stock Down 1.8 %
Verve Therapeutics stock opened at $12.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.81. Verve Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $21.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.76.
Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.14. Verve Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.33% and a negative net margin of 1,701.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 million. Research analysts expect that Verve Therapeutics will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Verve Therapeutics Company Profile
Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United states. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Verve Therapeutics
- What are earnings reports?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Verve Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verve Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.