Victoria (OTCMKTS:VCCTF) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Victoria PLC (OTCMKTS:VCCTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.32 and last traded at $3.32. Approximately 31,550 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 62,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.

Victoria Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.33.

About Victoria

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Turkey, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through four segments: UK & Europe Soft Flooring, UK & Europe Ceramic Tiles, Australia, and North America.

