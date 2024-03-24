Victorian Plumbing Group (LON:VIC) Trading Down 0.4%

Victorian Plumbing Group plc (LON:VIC – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 77.50 ($0.99) and last traded at GBX 78 ($0.99). 82,867 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 336,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78.30 ($1.00).

Victorian Plumbing Group Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of £254.54 million, a P/E ratio of 1,950.00, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 84.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 84.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84.

Victorian Plumbing Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a GBX 0.95 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Victorian Plumbing Group’s previous dividend of $0.45. Victorian Plumbing Group’s payout ratio is 7,500.00%.

Victorian Plumbing Group Company Profile

Victorian Plumbing Group plc operates as an online retailer of bathroom products and accessories in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Skelmersdale, the United Kingdom.

