Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Shares Down 4.7% After Analyst Downgrade

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $25.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Viridian Therapeutics traded as low as $17.87 and last traded at $17.89. 216,980 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 983,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.78.

VRDN has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Viridian Therapeutics

Insider Buying and Selling at Viridian Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Viridian Therapeutics

In other Viridian Therapeutics news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc purchased 476,190 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,839,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,639,034. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRDN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 43.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 89.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 13,256 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $414,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 940,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,391,000 after buying an additional 14,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $925,000.

Viridian Therapeutics Trading Down 4.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 18.26, a current ratio of 18.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.02 and its 200-day moving average is $17.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.08.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.37). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75,711.48% and a negative return on equity of 121.80%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Viridian Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.