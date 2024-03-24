Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Shares Down 4.7% After Analyst Downgrade

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $25.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Viridian Therapeutics traded as low as $17.87 and last traded at $17.89. 216,980 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 983,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.78.
VRDN has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRDN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 43.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 89.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 13,256 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $414,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 940,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,391,000 after buying an additional 14,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $925,000.
The company has a quick ratio of 18.26, a current ratio of 18.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.02 and its 200-day moving average is $17.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.08.
Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.37). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75,711.48% and a negative return on equity of 121.80%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.
