Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,030 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Vistry Group (LON:VTY – Free Report) had its target price upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 894 ($11.38) to GBX 1,030 ($13.11) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of LON VTY opened at GBX 1,244 ($15.84) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,943.75, a PEG ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,036.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 900.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Vistry Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 621.69 ($7.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,258 ($16.02).

In other Vistry Group news, insider Rowan Baker purchased 247 shares of Vistry Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,204 ($15.33) per share, for a total transaction of £2,973.88 ($3,785.97). In other Vistry Group news, insider Rowan Baker purchased 247 shares of Vistry Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,204 ($15.33) per share, for a total transaction of £2,973.88 ($3,785.97). Also, insider Greg Fitzgerald purchased 10,525 shares of Vistry Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 943 ($12.01) per share, with a total value of £99,250.75 ($126,353.60). Insiders purchased 10,800 shares of company stock worth $10,252,627 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a housebuilder in the United Kingdom. It offers one-bedroom apartments and larger family homes. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

