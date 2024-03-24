Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Vor Biopharma from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.44.
Vor Biopharma Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vor Biopharma
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 60,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 15,258 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 6,350.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 14,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.
Vor Biopharma Company Profile
Vor Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. The company is developing lead product, tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), formerly VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.
