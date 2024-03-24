Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Vor Biopharma from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.44.

Shares of VOR stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average is $2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $131.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of -0.38. Vor Biopharma has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $6.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 60,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 15,258 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 6,350.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 14,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Vor Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. The company is developing lead product, tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), formerly VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.

