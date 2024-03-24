VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Shares Up 3.9%

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.42 and last traded at $2.42. 68,948 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 104,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

VYNE Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.80. The company has a market cap of $34.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.18.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.30. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 77.46% and a negative net margin of 6,710.38%. The company had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of VYNE Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VYNE. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in VYNE Therapeutics by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in VYNE Therapeutics by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in VYNE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in VYNE Therapeutics by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 10,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in VYNE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.15% of the company’s stock.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary and therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company's lead product is VYN201, a locally administered pan-BET inhibitor soft drug to address diseases involving multiple, diverse inflammatory cell signaling pathways with low systemic exposure.

