Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Trading Down 6.7% on Analyst Downgrade

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Free Report) dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday after Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $10.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Waldencast traded as low as $6.76 and last traded at $6.81. Approximately 2,235 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 66,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waldencast

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zeno Equity Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Waldencast during the fourth quarter worth about $224,278,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waldencast in the 2nd quarter worth $5,492,000. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. boosted its holdings in shares of Waldencast by 4.6% in the third quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 15,332,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,436,000 after acquiring an additional 674,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Waldencast during the second quarter worth about $5,597,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Waldencast in the first quarter valued at about $2,909,000. 19.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waldencast Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.67.

Waldencast Company Profile

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

