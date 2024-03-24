Walgreens Boots Alliance Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:WBA)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 63,707 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 37% compared to the typical daily volume of 46,354 call options.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of WBA stock opened at $20.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $36.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.31.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $36.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.95 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 10.48%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.52%.

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $350,567.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett purchased 4,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,992.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,992.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $350,567.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 35,461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 20,759 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.7% during the second quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 20,759 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.2% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 10,982 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on WBA shares. TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Walgreens Boots Alliance

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.