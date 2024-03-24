Waterdrop (WDH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 26th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Waterdrop Stock Up 0.8 %

WDH opened at $1.28 on Friday. Waterdrop has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The stock has a market cap of $500.47 million, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of -0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised Waterdrop from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Institutional Trading of Waterdrop

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Waterdrop by 239.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,997 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Waterdrop by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,539,000 after buying an additional 14,182 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waterdrop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Waterdrop by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 17,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

About Waterdrop

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

