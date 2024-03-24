Wedbush Comments on Vor Biopharma Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:VOR)

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Free Report) – Wedbush issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 20th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vor Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.73) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Vor Biopharma’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

VOR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Vor Biopharma from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.44.

VOR opened at $1.93 on Friday. Vor Biopharma has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $6.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average is $2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $131.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of -0.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VOR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 646.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 13,581 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Vor Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. The company is developing lead product, tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), formerly VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.

