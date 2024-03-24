Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $80.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.79% from the company’s current price.

ASO has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.38.

Shares of ASO stock opened at $64.11 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1 year low of $42.83 and a 1 year high of $75.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.38.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $69,022.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,826.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alamar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 24,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,010,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,725,000 after acquiring an additional 172,783 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

