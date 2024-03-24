WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Receives $180.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $180.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WCC shares. StockNews.com lowered WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of WESCO International from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of WESCO International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of WESCO International from $203.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WESCO International

In other news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $663,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,333,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP James Cameron sold 5,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.39, for a total value of $836,999.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,253,922.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $663,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,333,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WCC. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 55.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 8,430 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in WESCO International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in WESCO International by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 82,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,864,000 after purchasing an additional 18,860 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 35.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in WESCO International by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 21,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares during the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WESCO International Stock Performance

NYSE WCC opened at $169.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.48. WESCO International has a fifty-two week low of $121.90 and a fifty-two week high of $195.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.05.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($1.21). The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that WESCO International will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current year.

WESCO International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from WESCO International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. WESCO International’s payout ratio is 12.19%.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

