West Japan Railway Stock Set to Split on Tuesday, April 9th (OTCMKTS:WJRYY)

Shares of West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Free Report) are going to split on the morning of Tuesday, April 9th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, April 9th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, April 9th.

West Japan Railway Price Performance

Shares of WJRYY stock opened at $44.34 on Friday. West Japan Railway has a 12-month low of $36.09 and a 12-month high of $46.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.03.

Get West Japan Railway alerts:

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. West Japan Railway had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that West Japan Railway will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About West Japan Railway

West Japan Railway Company provides railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Mobility, Retail, Real Estate, Travel and Regional Solutions, and Other segments. The Mobility segment provides passenger transportation, station operation and management, cleaning and maintenance, construction, machinery and equipment installation, rolling stock and other facility construction services, as well as engages in the railway operations and electric works.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for West Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.