Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.94 and last traded at $23.92. Approximately 1,878 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 2,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.90.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.62.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.0933 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. This is an increase from Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
The Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (WINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of USD-denominated, short-term corporate debt securities issued by US or foreign entities. WINC was launched on Feb 7, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.
