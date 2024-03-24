Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.94 and last traded at $23.92. Approximately 1,878 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 2,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.90.

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.62.

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.0933 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. This is an increase from Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 3,098.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000.

The Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (WINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of USD-denominated, short-term corporate debt securities issued by US or foreign entities. WINC was launched on Feb 7, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

