Westlake Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:WLK)

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 2,780 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,510% compared to the average volume of 77 put options.

NYSE:WLK opened at $150.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.30. Westlake has a 1-year low of $103.28 and a 1-year high of $151.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Westlake will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Westlake’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

In related news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 3,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $560,371.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,144 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,055,308. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,804 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.02, for a total value of $677,460.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,306 shares in the company, valued at $6,389,052.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,658 shares of company stock worth $1,923,225. Corporate insiders own 74.10% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Westlake during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westlake by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Westlake in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 28.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Westlake from $139.00 to $134.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Westlake from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.31.

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

