Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLRP) Shares Down 5.6%

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.70. Approximately 2,411 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 3,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Stilwell Value LLC acquired a new stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 817,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust accounts for approximately 0.7% of Stilwell Value LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

