Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Boosts Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. grew its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of BATS CALF opened at $48.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

