Whittier Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $138.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.64, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.54. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.33 and a fifty-two week high of $154.18.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 164.31%.

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Scotiabank downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.87.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

