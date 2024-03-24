Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 471 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 117,939.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $808,575,000 after buying an additional 2,739,725 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,175,799,000 after buying an additional 1,240,512 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 202.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,790,092 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $788,518,000 after buying an additional 1,198,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 113.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,869,385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $823,446,000 after buying an additional 992,193 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,379.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 273,767 shares of company stock valued at $151,298,232. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX stock opened at $628.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $573.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $483.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $304.14 and a 12-month high of $634.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $271.78 billion, a PE ratio of 52.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Macquarie raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $595.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Netflix from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Netflix from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $576.67.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

