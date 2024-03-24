Whittier Trust Co. Trims Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 67.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,348 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 92.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 52 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 237.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 48.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 2,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.92, for a total transaction of $1,759,024.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,067 shares in the company, valued at $11,252,474.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 624 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.66, for a total value of $505,227.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,671 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,581.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 2,199 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.92, for a total value of $1,759,024.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,252,474.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,282 shares of company stock worth $14,788,771. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $800.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $661.66 and a 12 month high of $914.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $850.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $797.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.28%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Equinix from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $869.00.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

