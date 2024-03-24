Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Has $5.72 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,881,822,000 after acquiring an additional 223,342,974 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7,295.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,713,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,519,758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,636,327 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,848,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,343,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765,550 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $613,391,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 207,223.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,548,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,958 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF opened at $339.01 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $233.51 and a 1 year high of $340.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.76. The stock has a market cap of $86.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

