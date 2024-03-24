Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Raises Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,802 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,198 shares during the quarter. Shell makes up approximately 1.2% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $13,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 96,141.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $818,414,000 after acquiring an additional 14,355,814 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at about $677,739,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter valued at about $658,071,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at about $549,346,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 29.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,872,666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554,340 shares in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell Stock Performance

SHEL opened at $66.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.75. The company has a market cap of $218.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.61. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $53.74 and a 52-week high of $68.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.59 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on SHEL. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

