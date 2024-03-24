Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGLT. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 55.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

VGLT stock opened at $58.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.78. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $51.90 and a twelve month high of $67.08.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.1758 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

