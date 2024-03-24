Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Takes $7.06 Million Position in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 386,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,061,000. VanEck Long Muni ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. owned 1.57% of VanEck Long Muni ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLN. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 171.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 309.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000.

MLN stock opened at $18.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.53.

The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

