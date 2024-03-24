Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Takes Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,907,000 after acquiring an additional 62,812,278 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,416,230,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,145,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923,920 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $657,826,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,636,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,872,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG opened at $97.82 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $100.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.74 and a 200 day moving average of $96.34.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.