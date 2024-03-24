Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet cut Willis Lease Finance from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get Willis Lease Finance alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WLFC

Willis Lease Finance Stock Performance

NASDAQ WLFC opened at $49.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.85. Willis Lease Finance has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $59.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The company has a market cap of $315.09 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The transportation company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $114.28 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Willis Lease Finance

In other Willis Lease Finance news, Chairman Charles F. Iv Willis sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $77,533.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 923,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,195,503.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Charles F. Iv Willis sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $77,533.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 923,433 shares in the company, valued at $44,195,503.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles F. Iv Willis sold 698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $32,128.94. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 919,888 shares in the company, valued at $42,342,444.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,232 shares of company stock valued at $538,568 over the last three months. 54.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WLFC. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Willis Lease Finance by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Willis Lease Finance by 1.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Willis Lease Finance by 4.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Willis Lease Finance by 91.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Willis Lease Finance by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Lease Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Lease Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.