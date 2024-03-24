Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. 18,267 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 290,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Windtree Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Windtree Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Windtree Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Windtree Therapeutics by 894.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 96,515 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Windtree Therapeutics by 411.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 64,232 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Windtree Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.98% of the company’s stock.

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of acute cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead development programs include istaroxime, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock; AEROSURF, an aerosolized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome in premature infants; Surfaxin, a lyophilized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of lung injury resulting from COVID-19; Rostafuroxin that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of genetically associated hypertension; and oral and intravenous SERCA2a activator, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of chronic and acute heart failure.

