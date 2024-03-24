Winnebago Industries, Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $6.40 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 20th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle now anticipates that the construction company will earn $6.40 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.00. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Winnebago Industries’ current full-year earnings is $5.73 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.40.

Shares of NYSE:WGO opened at $70.06 on Friday. Winnebago Industries has a 52 week low of $53.94 and a 52 week high of $75.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.71.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $703.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.63 million.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.13%.

Insider Activity at Winnebago Industries

In related news, SVP Christopher David West sold 13,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $937,001.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,425.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Winnebago Industries

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WGO. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 164.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

