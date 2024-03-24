Wise (OTCMKTS:WPLCF) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Wise plc (OTCMKTS:WPLCF – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.05 and last traded at $12.30. 4,644 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 78,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.50.

Wise Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.89.

About Wise

(Get Free Report)

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's transfer infrastructure includes Wise Account for international people who need to move and manage money across borders; Wise Business for international businesses need; and Wise Platform that allows businesses and banks to offer their own customers international payments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.