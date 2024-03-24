Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Shares Gap Down to $10.67

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.67, but opened at $10.42. Wolverine World Wide shares last traded at $10.45, with a volume of 41,616 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.63.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Down 1.5 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.85 million, a P/E ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The textile maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $526.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.12 million. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -78.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Callodine Capital Management LP bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,060,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 493.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 193,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 161,109 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 799,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,443,000 after buying an additional 142,646 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,312,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,276,000 after buying an additional 34,640 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,668,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,449,000 after purchasing an additional 255,872 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

