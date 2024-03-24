Worthington Steel, Inc. (WS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on June 28th

Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Worthington Steel Price Performance

WS stock opened at $35.37 on Friday. Worthington Steel has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $40.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.53.

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $805.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.80 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Worthington Steel will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Worthington Steel

In other Worthington Steel news, Director Charles M. Chiappone acquired 1,850 shares of Worthington Steel stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $51,948.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,486.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Worthington Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,125,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Worthington Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $399,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Worthington Steel in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $955,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel during the 4th quarter valued at $479,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WS shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Steel in a research report on Monday, March 11th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Worthington Steel in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Worthington Steel Company Profile

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

Featured Articles

