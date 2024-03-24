Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS) Reaches New 12-Month High After Strong Earnings

Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $39.62 and last traded at $39.62, with a volume of 132578 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.92.

The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $805.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.80 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Worthington Steel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Steel in a research report on Monday, March 11th. KeyCorp began coverage on Worthington Steel in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Worthington Steel

In related news, Director Charles M. Chiappone acquired 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $51,948.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,486.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Institutional Trading of Worthington Steel

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Worthington Steel in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Worthington Steel in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Worthington Steel in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Worthington Steel in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Worthington Steel in the 4th quarter worth $50,000.

Worthington Steel Trading Up 10.8 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.53.

About Worthington Steel

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

