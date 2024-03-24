Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Price Target Raised to $15.50

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $15.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. B. Riley reissued a neutral rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.30.

NYSE XHR opened at $15.11 on Thursday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.88 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.95 and a 200-day moving average of $12.91.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.28). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $253.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 235.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,137,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,067,000 after buying an additional 278,686 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 82,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 200,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,031,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,050,000 after purchasing an additional 30,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

